MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $462,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 438.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,769,000 after buying an additional 911,042 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,662,000 after buying an additional 399,930 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,172,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,648,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $177.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.