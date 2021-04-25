MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $560,000 in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $1,629,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,351,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,022 shares of company stock valued at $14,096,934 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZLAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $173.07 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $193.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 0.95.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

