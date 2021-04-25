MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New $400,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 81,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY opened at $66.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -287.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $66.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

