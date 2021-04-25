MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $13.04 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

