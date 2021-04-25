Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

MPW has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.89.

MPW opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

