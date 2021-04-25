Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.50. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MERC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mercer International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Get Mercer International alerts:

NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 3rd quarter worth about $721,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.