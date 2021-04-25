Micromines (MICRO) Market Cap Hits $200,434.19

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Micromines has a market cap of $200,434.19 and $4,416.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Micromines has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00271893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.22 or 0.01038332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00023891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,817.41 or 1.00204077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.41 or 0.00640457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,261,364 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines.

Buying and Selling Micromines

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

