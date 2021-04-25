Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.38.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

