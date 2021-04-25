MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $598.20

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $598.20, but opened at $579.68. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $592.29, with a volume of 10,789 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $698.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,108.67 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.61, for a total value of $924,151.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at $924,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

