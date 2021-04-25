Mirrored Netflix Reaches Market Cap of $31.98 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market cap of $31.98 million and $37,810.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $518.67 or 0.01027536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00061670 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.58 or 0.00270579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.00 or 0.01032148 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.20 or 0.00650192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.36 or 0.99762314 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,665 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.