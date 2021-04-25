Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 161,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

