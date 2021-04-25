MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will report sales of $29.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. MiX Telematics reported sales of $36.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $122.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.55 million to $122.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $126.34 million, with estimates ranging from $121.79 million to $130.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,526. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $314.90 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 533,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

