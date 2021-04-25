Mizuho Increases Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target to $49.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.55.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.