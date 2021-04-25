Mizuho Raises Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $20.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after purchasing an additional 367,311 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 162,471 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

