MLP (ETR:MLP) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.38

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €7.38 ($8.68) and last traded at €7.39 ($8.69), with a volume of 116971 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.30 ($8.59).

MLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on MLP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on MLP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get MLP alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $803.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of €7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09.

MLP Company Profile (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for MLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.