Modefi Reaches Market Cap of $22.12 Million (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 32.3% against the US dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for about $2.67 or 0.00005362 BTC on exchanges. Modefi has a market cap of $22.12 million and $848,823.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00017328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00055508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00090744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.80 or 0.00638878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,836.66 or 0.07712805 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,125 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

