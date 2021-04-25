Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Reaches $21.75 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00064625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00061081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00094432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $337.06 or 0.00701978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.41 or 0.07766955 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

