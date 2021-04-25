MonaCoin (MONA) Market Capitalization Tops $141.57 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004402 BTC on exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $141.57 million and $24.80 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,300.58 or 0.04701829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00457895 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $756.00 or 0.01545086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.18 or 0.00727938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.66 or 0.00487772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00059555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.63 or 0.00414128 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004710 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

