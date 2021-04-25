Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mondi has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $56.51.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

