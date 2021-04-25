Monolith Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $63,099.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

