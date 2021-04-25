Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $369.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,569.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.61 on Thursday, hitting $380.79. 416,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $178.81 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

