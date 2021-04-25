Morgan Stanley Boosts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $254.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $236.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.92.

Shares of AON stock opened at $230.89 on Thursday. AON has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $240.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AON by 4,280.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON during the 4th quarter valued at $105,454,000. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in AON by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AON by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AON by 1,813.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

