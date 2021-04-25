Morgan Stanley Boosts Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target to $45.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

