Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,367 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,472,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,372,000 after buying an additional 160,057 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after buying an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $34.42 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.