Morgan Stanley Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $75.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

NYSE TAL opened at $61.06 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,221.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

