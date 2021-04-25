Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 110 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

