Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.67.

AMT opened at $254.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.17. The company has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

