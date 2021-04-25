Murphy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

SMH opened at $249.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.76. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $126.11 and a one year high of $258.59.

