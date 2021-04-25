Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,650 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $740,576,000 after buying an additional 6,533,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $290,331,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,025,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,978,000 after buying an additional 440,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,970,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,202,000 after buying an additional 103,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after buying an additional 104,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

