Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $57.67.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.