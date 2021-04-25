MVL Market Capitalization Reaches $226.82 Million (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 43.6% lower against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $226.82 million and $2,603.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

