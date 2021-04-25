Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Has $11.09 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Apple by 141.5% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 303.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.