National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to $92.00 at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.10.

NTIOF stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

