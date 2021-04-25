National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE:AYA opened at C$6.84 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.11 million and a PE ratio of -201.18.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

