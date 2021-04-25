National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). National CineMedia reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,054. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

