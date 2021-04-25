National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.57 Million

Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will announce sales of $119.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.40 million and the highest is $124.30 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $486.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.90 million to $519.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $519.48 million, with estimates ranging from $464.80 million to $572.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of NSA opened at $44.94 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.