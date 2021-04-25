Neo (NEO) Trading Down 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Neo has a total market cap of $5.47 billion and $1.75 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for about $77.51 or 0.00161320 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00060670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00063914 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.40 or 0.00277636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00017800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

