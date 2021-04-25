Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Sells $21,564.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $21,564.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,360,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,294,740.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Carl Walkey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $21,996.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $21,636.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $7,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $21,528.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $21,510.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Carl Walkey sold 600 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $7,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carl Walkey sold 1,200 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $13,632.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $21,366.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Carl Walkey sold 1,800 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $21,852.00.

Shares of NLTX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.