Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of NSRGY opened at $120.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $103.18 and a twelve month high of $122.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $345.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nestlé by 38.5% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.