Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $342.00 at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.94 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $505.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.05. Netflix has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.