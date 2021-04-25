New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 31,515 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 681,010 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 31,515 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $173,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.38. 11,553,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.46 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

