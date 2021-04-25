New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 37,691 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,691 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Accenture were worth $231,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,557.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $291.74. 1,505,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a one year low of $172.57 and a one year high of $293.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

