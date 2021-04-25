New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 391,698 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,191,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391,698 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Pfizer worth $260,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.66. 24,389,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,155,830. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

