New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 83,355 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,355 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,299,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,079,321. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.40 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

