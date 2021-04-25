Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Invests $390,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,461,332 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,822,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,189,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,525,000 after buying an additional 782,186 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,126,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

