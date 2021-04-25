Newton Coin Project (NCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded up 76.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market capitalization of $90,059.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000121 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Coin Profile

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

