NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNDL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $26.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

