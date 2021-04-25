NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 34,672 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $27,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,754,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,570,000 after buying an additional 1,701,324 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $9,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,765,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 582,495 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AM opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.87. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.76 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

AM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

