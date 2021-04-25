NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $286,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.86 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

