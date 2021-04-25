NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $203.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.03. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

